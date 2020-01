A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck 10km south-east of Borazjan in Iran at 2:20am GMT on Wednesday, according to the USGS.

The earthquake hit near a nuclear plant but was a natural event, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, a plane crashed near the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people aboard.

Before that, Iran fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq. It said if the US retaliated, it would target Dubai and Israel’s Haifa.

