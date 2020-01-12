Sunday, January 12, 2020  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Iran Guards say missiles didn’t aim to kill US troops

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Iran Guards say missiles didn’t aim to kill US troops

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami (right) attends a mourning ceremony for slain top general Qasem Soleimani, with newly-appointed commander of the Quds Force Esmail Qaani (left). Photo: AFP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they did not aim to kill US troops when firing a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.

“Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important,” the Guards’ commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to Wednesday’s missile operation launched to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general.

“The physical destruction (caused by the missiles) was just because we wanted to say that we are so much more superior to the enemy (and) that we can hit any point we choose,” he added, in a speech aired on state television.

Iran launched a wave of missiles at bases in Iraq hosting American and other foreign troops on Wednesday.

The US said no American personnel were harmed in those missile attacks on Iraqi soil.

The Iranian operation was carried out in response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Guards’ Quds Force, in a January 3 US drone strike near Baghdad airport.

Hours after launching the missiles on Wednesday, Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane soon after it took off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard in what it later admitted was a catastrophic error.

The Guards’ aerospace commander General Amirali Hajizadeh accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Boeing 737 on Saturday.

Salami was briefing the Iranian parliament about the incidents in a closed session on Sunday after being ordered to testify by President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran has invited experts from Canada, France, Ukraine and the United States to take part in the investigation into the air disaster.

“We didn’t touch anything,” Salami told deputies.

“We didn’t move the wreckage of the aircraft, we didn’t change the scene, we didn’t move the air defence system, and we didn’t (alter) the radar readings,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, US, Revolutionary Guards, US soldiers, missile strikes, Iraq
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
80 killed in Iran attack on US bases: Iranian media
80 killed in Iran attack on US bases: Iranian media
No survivors in Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Tehran
No survivors in Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Tehran
Trump says Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes
Trump says Iran ‘standing down’ after missile strikes
US Congress to vote today on curtailing Trump's war powers
US Congress to vote today on curtailing Trump’s war powers
Fact check: Not a video of US strike killing Soleimani
Fact check: Not a video of US strike killing Soleimani
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.