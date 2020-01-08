Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Iran fires missiles at US troop bases in Iraq

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Iraqi soldiers pictured in 2014 at Al-Asad air base, which was attacked in the first act of the Islamic republic's promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general. Photo: AFP

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

The Pentagon said it was still “working on initial battle damage assessments” after “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.”

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said.

There were no immediate reports on casualties but the Pentagon said it had been ready, after days of steadily mounting tension and exchanges of threats of war.

“These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region,” a spokesman said.

Iranian state television reported an attack on one base housing US personnel, saying it was in response to Friday’s killing in a US drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country’s government.

Also killed was a top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was with Soleimani just outside Baghdad international airport when the US drone struck.

In Washington, US President Donald Trump was “monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” according to the White House.

At Soleimani’s funeral in Iran, top Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran would “take revenge.”

If further US attacks occur, “we will set fire to what they love,” he said.

Trump warned that “if Iran does anything that they shouldn’t be doing, they’re going to be suffering the consequences and very strongly.”

He called Soleimani “a monster.”

Trump, however, did walk back earlier threats to bomb Iranian cultural sites in the event of conflict — something that could be a war crime.

“If that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law,” Trump said.

In the Iranian city of Kerman, meanwhile, tragedy deepened an already highly tense situation when more than 50 people died in a crowd stampede at Soleimani’s funeral, Iranian media reported.

The influential figure, responsible for Iran’s regional network of official and unofficial military allies, was due to be buried in his home town when the crowd got out of control.

