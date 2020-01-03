Iran appoints Ghaani as new leader of Quds Force: report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed Brigadier Esmail Ghaani as the new leader of the Quds Force, Iran’s Tasnim new agency reported Friday.

Ghaani was serving as Soleimani’s deputy. In a decree, Khamenei described him as one of the most prominent military commanders during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad’s international airport Friday morning.

The Pentagon said President Trump had ordered his “killing,” after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy in Iraq.