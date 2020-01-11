Iran admits to ‘mistakenly’ shooting down Ukrainian plane

Iran has admitted that it accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 which crashed with 180 people aboard in Tehran.

The plane was carrying 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, and there were no survivors.



Iran refused to hand over the plane’s black box to either the US or the plane’s manufacturer, Boeing. Iran said the black box should be analyzed where the incident occurred.



Soon after the crash, US and Canadian officials had accused Iran of shooting down the plane. However, Iranian authorities had denied the allegations.

Ukraine had also temporarily banned its flight operations to Iran.

Now, days after the incident, a statement from the Iranian government has confirmed that its forces shot down the plane “unintentionally” and that it was a “human error”.



Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also commented on the scenario.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

Iran’s Press TV also quoted the general staff of armed forces as saying that the plane had flown close to a “sensitive military site”.

