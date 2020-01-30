India reports first coronavirus case

India has detected its first case of novel coronavirus in a traveller from Wuhan. It was reported from Kerala in student of Wuhan University said the Indian government in a statement on Thursday.

The patient has been kept in isolation, is stable and being closely monitored, the government added.

A senior Indian government official said bringing Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was not the best option due to the risk of infection but increased pressure from the citizens, most of them students, and their parents had forced them to keep an aircraft on standby, reported Reuters.

The Indian government has asked its citizens to refrain from travelling to China. Over 400 people are under surveillance at their homes in Kerala for possible exposure to the virus, according to NDTV. Possible cases are also being monitored in isolation wards at hospitals in various cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

The Philippines also confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The patient is a 38-year-old Chinese woman who had recently travelled to the Philippines from Wuhan.

Cases have now been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macao, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

The death toll in China has risen to 170 with around 8,000 people affected. More people have been affected by the novel coronavirus than the SARS outbreak of 2002.

Chinese state media announced that the Chinese Communist Party leadership has allocated 108 million yuan ($15.6 million) to tackle the outbreak.

The World Health Oragnisation is convening an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide if the a global public health emergency needs to be declared yet.