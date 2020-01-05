Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
French police shoot, injure knife-wielding man in Metz: investigators

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
French police shoot, injure knife-wielding man in Metz: investigators

Photo: AFP FILE

French police shot and injured a knife-wielding man on a street in the northeastern city of Metz on Sunday, investigators said, two days after a man was stabbed to death near Paris.

Metz public prosecutor Christian Mercuri said the man in Sunday’s incident, who was known to police both “for his radicalisation and for a personality disorder”, shouted “Allah o Akbar (God is great)” before being shot.

A police source told AFP he threatened officers when they arrived on the scene and that they fired shots to overpower him.

“He is injured but his life is not in danger,” the source said, adding that no-one else was hurt.

The 22-year-old man who killed a man and injured two women when he ran amok on Friday in a park in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, was also said by witnesses to have shouted “Allah o Akbar”.

Those stabbings are being treated as a terror attack.

Mercuri said he was in discussions with terrorism prosecutors about whether they should also take charge of the investigation in Metz.

