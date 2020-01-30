Coronavirus spreads to every region in China

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in every region in mainland China, with the latest case being confirmed in Tibet.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,711 as of January 29, according to BBC. The death toll has risen to 170.

Sixteen other countries have also reported cases of the virus, including the US, UAE and Canada.

The World Health Organisation meets today to deliberate on whether the virus is a global health emergency. “In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Dr Ghebreyesus said there is a potential of a much larger outbreak.

At least four Pakistanis, all students in Wuhan, have contracted the virus. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed this and said they are “well”. Calls have been made to evacuate the students from China.

There is no cure or vaccine for the virus yet, as it is still a novel coronavirus, which means it’s new. It is supposed to be riskier for the elderly and sick.

The virus started in China’s Wuhan. The city has been sealed and transport restrictions are in place. The US and Japan have begun evacuating their citizens. Japan has confirmed that three of the passengers brought back to the country from Wuhan have tested positive for the virus.

EU citizens are going to be evacuated, with two flights scheduled. Australia, Canada, the Philippines and Malaysia have also all announced that they will evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.

While Pakistan has made no announcement about any such plans, it has begun screening passengers coming from China, directly or indirectly, at all international airports.