Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Australian woman dies in cake-eating contest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Australian woman dies in cake-eating contest

Photo: AFP

A woman died while taking part in a cake-eating competition to celebrate Australia Day, local media reported Monday.

Paramedics were called to a pub in the state of Queensland on Sunday afternoon after a woman was involved in a “medical incident”.

Public broadcaster ABC reported the 60-year-old had a seizure after she “shovelled a lamington into her mouth”.

Lamingtons, a traditional Australian dessert, are cube-shaped sponge cakes dipped in chocolate and covered in grated coconut.

The woman was rushed to hospital in the coastal town of Hervey Bay but later died, ABC reported.

She was a contestant in the Beach House Hotel’s annual Australia Day lamington and meat pie eating contest.

In a post on Facebook, management and staff offered their “deepest condolences” to the woman’s friends and family.

“We acknowledge and thank our supportive patrons, staff, and the Queensland Ambulance Service for their prompt and professional response while this tragic incident was unfolding,” the post said.

“The hotel staff have been offered professional support while our thoughts firmly remain with the family at this challenging time.”

Police said the death was not suspicious and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia cake
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
French president loses cool with Israeli security, kicks them out
French president loses cool with Israeli security, kicks them out
European Union lawmakers draft resolution against India's anti-Muslim CAA
European Union lawmakers draft resolution against India’s anti-Muslim CAA
100-year-old mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala
100-year-old mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.