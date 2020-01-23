Actor Dev Patel talks about his first audition

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel opened up to BBC Radio1’s Ali Plumb about his upcoming film David Copperfield and how he avoids ‘Jai Ho’ at weddings.

Talking about his first audition for British TV show Skins, Patel said that he would not have gone if it wasn’t for his mother.

“My mum and I had this massive argument that night. I said there’s no Indian dudes on TV and she was just like, we’re taking the day off and going to this weird open casting,” he said. “And she’s not really like a drama mum, you know, so it was really just out of the blue,” he added.

During the interview, Patel also mentioned that the two films he was most proud of were Slumdog Millionaire and Lion.

“I went to the Slumdog audition with my mum. It was good. I also did a film called Lion which I feel remoulded me as a human – the director of the film is just a beautiful soul who took me on a personal journey,” he explained.