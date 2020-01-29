’50 US soldiers suffered brain injuries from Iran missile attack’

At least 50 American soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran’s January 8 missile attack on the US military bases in Iraq, according to the Pentagon.

In the statement, the US Defense Department said 31 of the 50 patients were treated in Iraq and have returned to duty.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman hinted that the number of diagnosed patients may vary in coming days.

“Their symptoms can get better. They can get worse,” he said.

“So we may see those numbers change a little bit. This is a snapshot in time.”

On January 8, Iran launched ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops.

US President Donald Trump had said no American soldier was harmed in the attack. However, Iran said 80 US service members were killed.

Iran’s strike was in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed on January 3 in a drone attack outside Baghdad’s airport.