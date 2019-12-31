Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Thousands trapped on Australia beaches encircled by fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Thousands trapped on Australia beaches encircled by fire

Distant bushfires light up the skies in the coastal town of Bermagui in New South Wales state. Photo: AFP

Thousands of holidaymakers and locals were forced to flee to beaches in fire-ravaged southeast Australia Tuesday, as blazes ripped through popular tourist areas leaving no escape by land.

Four thousand people were trapped on the foreshore of the town of Mallacoota and many others sought refuge on beaches in fire-encircled seaside towns up and down a 200-kilometre (135-mile) strip of coast.

Some residents with boats even took to the sea, hoping for refuge from one the worst days yet in Australia’s months-long bushfire crisis.

Dozens of properties were feared to have been destroyed since late Monday and at least seven people were unaccounted for in New South Wales and Victoria states as flames reached well-populated towns like Batemans Bay.

In some places the blazes were so intense, the smoke so thick and the fire-provoked dry lightning storms so severe that aerial reconnaissance and waterbombing had to be halted, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said.

In Mallacoota, smoke turned day to night and the authorities said nearby fires were causing extreme thunderstorms and “ember attacks”.

“We’ve got a fire that looks like it’s about to impact on Mallacoota,” Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told public broadcaster ABC, adding that firefighters had been deployed to protect the group.

Authorities had for days been warning tens of thousands of tourists enjoying Australia’s summer holidays to leave the area but for thousands it was now too late to leave.

 
Australia Fire
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu
Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu
35 civilians killed in double Burkina Faso attack
35 civilians killed in double Burkina Faso attack
Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14
Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14
Egypt road accidents kill 28 including tourists
Egypt road accidents kill 28 including tourists
Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines
Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.