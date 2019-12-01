Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash

2 hours ago
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash

A representational picture of the Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane. Photo: AFP

 

A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, US media reported.

The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport and was carrying as many as 12 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Among the dead was the plane’s pilot, NBC News reported, citing the Brule County state attorney’s office.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was “investigating today’s crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD.”

