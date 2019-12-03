Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Indian girl attempts to sneak into Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

1 hour ago
Indian girl attempts to sneak into Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district.

An Indian girl attempted to sneak into Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor last month but her attempt was foiled by security personnel at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, police officials said Tuesday.

Manjeet Kaur, hailing from India’s Haryana state, met a Gujranwala boy, Awais Mukhtar, on Facebook.

They fell in love and wanted to tie the knot. The couple planned their meeting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal, according to DSP Shakargarh Malik Khalil.

Mukhtar visited the gurdwara along with his mother and sister, the official said. His family approved of their marriage as well.

At this, Manjeet insisted that she would go on to live with them and not go back to India.

To help Manjeet, Mukhtar’s sister exchanged her visitor’s card with Manjeet and stayed inside the gurdwara, DSP Khalil said.

Manjeet tried to cross the outer gate of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. However, personnel at the gate foiled her attempt.

The police issued a warning to Mukhtar and returned Manjeet to India.

The Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9. It connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal.

Sikh devotees from India can travel to Kartarpur without a visa.

DSP Khalil said Pakistani and Indian nationals can meet each other within the premises of the gurdwara.

He stressed that fool-proof security arrangements are in place across the Kartarpur corridor and no one could sneak into the other’s territory without travel documents.

However, officials have taken additional security measures at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after the incident.

Previously, visitors from Pakistan had to have their biometric verification only upon arrival at the gurdwara. But now they also have to have a biometric verification upon their return from the place.

With reporting by Mohammad Kashif Javed. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Kartarpur corridor Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Indian girl, Manjeet Kaur, Pakistan, India, Kartarpur corridor, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Gujranwala boy, Awais Mukhtar, Facebook, love, marriage, Haryana
 
MOST READ
India fails nuclear missile test: report
India fails nuclear missile test: report
Indian woman raped, murdered after getting 'help' with punctured tyre
Indian woman raped, murdered after getting ‘help’ with punctured tyre
TikTok apologises for removing viral Xinjiang clip
TikTok apologises for removing viral Xinjiang clip
London Bridge attacker was a convicted terrorist: police
London Bridge attacker was a convicted terrorist: police
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.