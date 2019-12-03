Indian girl attempts to sneak into Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

An Indian girl attempted to sneak into Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor last month but her attempt was foiled by security personnel at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, police officials said Tuesday.

Manjeet Kaur, hailing from India’s Haryana state, met a Gujranwala boy, Awais Mukhtar, on Facebook.

They fell in love and wanted to tie the knot. The couple planned their meeting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Narowal, according to DSP Shakargarh Malik Khalil.

Mukhtar visited the gurdwara along with his mother and sister, the official said. His family approved of their marriage as well.

At this, Manjeet insisted that she would go on to live with them and not go back to India.

To help Manjeet, Mukhtar’s sister exchanged her visitor’s card with Manjeet and stayed inside the gurdwara, DSP Khalil said.

Manjeet tried to cross the outer gate of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. However, personnel at the gate foiled her attempt.

The police issued a warning to Mukhtar and returned Manjeet to India.

The Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9. It connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal.

Sikh devotees from India can travel to Kartarpur without a visa.

DSP Khalil said Pakistani and Indian nationals can meet each other within the premises of the gurdwara.

He stressed that fool-proof security arrangements are in place across the Kartarpur corridor and no one could sneak into the other’s territory without travel documents.

However, officials have taken additional security measures at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after the incident.

Previously, visitors from Pakistan had to have their biometric verification only upon arrival at the gurdwara. But now they also have to have a biometric verification upon their return from the place.

With reporting by Mohammad Kashif Javed.