‘India names Manoj Mukund Naravane as new army chief’

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will become India’s next army chief after the retirement of General Bipin Rawat, the Indian media reported Monday.

Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as the vice chief of Indian Army.

According to the Hindu, India’s next army chief has served in the peacekeeping force in Sri Lanka and as a defence attaché in Myanmar for three years.

Before becoming the vice chief, he was heading the Eastern Command of the army which is responsible for security of India’s border with China.

