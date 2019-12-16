Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

‘India names Manoj Mukund Naravane as new army chief’

1 hour ago
‘India names Manoj Mukund Naravane as new army chief’
Photo: @Adgpi/Twitter

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will become India’s next army chief after the retirement of General Bipin Rawat, the Indian media reported Monday.

Lt Gen Naravane is currently serving as the vice chief of Indian Army.

According to the Hindu, India’s next army chief has served in the peacekeeping force in Sri Lanka and as a defence attaché in Myanmar for three years.

Before becoming the vice chief, he was heading the Eastern Command of the army which is responsible for security of India’s border with China.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Bipin Rawat Mukund Naravane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mukund Naravane, Bipin Rawat, Qamar Javed Bajwa
 
MOST READ
In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law
In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law
Flights disrupted at Dubai airport due to heavy rain
Flights disrupted at Dubai airport due to heavy rain
First commercial electric plane takes flight in Canada
First commercial electric plane takes flight in Canada
India protests spread over 'anti-Muslim' law
India protests spread over ‘anti-Muslim’ law
Japan govt ordered to pay damages over transgender toilet ban
Japan govt ordered to pay damages over transgender toilet ban
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.