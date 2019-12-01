Sunday, December 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

India fails nuclear missile test: report

1 hour ago
India fails nuclear missile test: report

File photo: AFP

The maiden night trial of India’s “nuclear-capable” Agni-III missile ended in failure on Saturday after it crashed into the sea in Odisha, the Indian Express reported.

Quoting a source, the newspaper reported that the missile deviated from its flight path and the mission team had to terminate it.

“Starting from the launch to the first phase separation, everything was smooth in accordance with the mission plan but suddenly it started behaving abnormally. It could possibly be due to metallurgical defects,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report said that the missile, which could carry both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes, had already been inducted  in the inventory back in 2011.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Agni III India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Agni III, India, Nuclear Missile
 
MOST READ
Indian woman raped, murdered after getting 'help' with punctured tyre
Indian woman raped, murdered after getting ‘help’ with punctured tyre
TikTok apologises for removing viral Xinjiang clip
TikTok apologises for removing viral Xinjiang clip
New leak reveals how China runs Xinjiang camps
New leak reveals how China runs Xinjiang camps
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash
Nine dead, three injured in US plane crash
London Bridge attacker was a convicted terrorist: police
London Bridge attacker was a convicted terrorist: police
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.