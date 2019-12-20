Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
India cancels US meeting over inclusion of pro-Kashmir lawmaker

1 hour ago
India cancels US meeting over inclusion of pro-Kashmir lawmaker

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar cancelled a meeting with senior US congressional members after the group refused to exclude a lawmaker who had criticized India’s policies in Kashmir.

He wanted them to remove Pramila Jayapal from the group. Jaishankar is in Washington and was expected to meet senior lawmakers, according to The Washington Post. But he took exception to the inclusion of Jayapal in the group.

She is currently sponsoring a resolution that urges India to lift the communication restrictions, restore the internet and preserve the religious freedom of all residents in Kashmir.

When House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Eliot Engel refused to give into Jaishankar’s demands, he pulled out of the meeting.

“This only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all,” Jayapal told The Washington Post. “The seriousness of this moment should’ve been a reason for a conversation, not dictating who’s in the meeting, which seems very petty.”

Kashmir has been without internet for 138 days, as of Friday. India imposed a curfew in the disputed region on August 5, when it revoked Article 370 of its constitution and repealed special rights that had been given to Kashmir. The region has been under curfew ever since.

India Kashmir usa
 
