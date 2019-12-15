Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law

2 hours ago
A man walks on a street as a bus is on fire following a demonstration against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. - Angry protesters in northeast India vowed on December 15 to keep demonstrating against a contentious citizenship law as the death toll from bloody clashes opposing the bill rose to six. (Photo by STR / AFP)

Several people were injured as angry protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill clashed with police in areas around New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, according to Indian media.

Angry protesters set public buses and other vehicles on fire after the Indian police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Police clash with demonstrators following a protest against the Indian government’s Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi on December 15, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were injured after the police fired tear gas shells on the campus. According to Scroll.in, some students were detained at the Kalkaji police station and the authorities were allowing them to see their lawyers.

Policemen are using force to disperse protesters in New Delhi. (Photo @NeerajKundan/Twitter)

The students were seen exiting the campus with their hands in the air in a video posted by the NDTV.

“Actually, we were hiding in the library because policemen [were] beating us all,” a student told NDTV outside the university. “It’s really terrifying what they are doing to us. They are asking us to keep our hands up. We are not criminals.”

Students are protesting outside Delhi police headquarters after the policemen stormed Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Photo: @NadeemINC/Twitter)

What is the Citizenship Amendment Bill?

The Citizenship Amendment Bill — approved this week — allows for the fast-tracking of applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This does not include Muslims.

A police personnel received injuries during the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. (Photo: @ANI/Twitter)

For Islamic groups, the opposition and rights organisations, it is part of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda to marginalise India’s 200 million Muslims.

Policemen are firing tear gas shells to disperse protesters in New Delhi. (Photo: @AsadOwaisi/Twitter)

Modi denies this and says that Muslims from the three countries are not covered by the legislation because they have no need of India’s protection.

Jamia Millia Islamia University New Delhi
 
