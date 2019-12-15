In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law

Several people were injured as angry protesters opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill clashed with police in areas around New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, according to Indian media.

Angry protesters set public buses and other vehicles on fire after the Indian police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were injured after the police fired tear gas shells on the campus. According to Scroll.in, some students were detained at the Kalkaji police station and the authorities were allowing them to see their lawyers.

The students were seen exiting the campus with their hands in the air in a video posted by the NDTV.

“Actually, we were hiding in the library because policemen [were] beating us all,” a student told NDTV outside the university. “It’s really terrifying what they are doing to us. They are asking us to keep our hands up. We are not criminals.”

What is the Citizenship Amendment Bill?

The Citizenship Amendment Bill — approved this week — allows for the fast-tracking of applications from religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This does not include Muslims.

For Islamic groups, the opposition and rights organisations, it is part of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda to marginalise India’s 200 million Muslims.

Modi denies this and says that Muslims from the three countries are not covered by the legislation because they have no need of India’s protection.

