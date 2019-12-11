Flights disrupted at Dubai airport due to heavy rain

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is suffering from operational disruptions and water logging after heavy rains in Dubai on Wednesday.

A Dubai Airports spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News that the disruption was due to heavy rains. “The safety and comfort of our passengers is our top priority and Dubai Airports is working with service partners at DXB to normalise operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers,” said the spokesperson.

They urged passengers to check for updated flight information on their website www.dubaiairports.ae or the airline websites.

This is one of the busiest travel periods.

