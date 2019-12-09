Finland’s Sanna Marin to become world’s youngest prime minister

Thirty-four-year-old Sanna Marin will become the world’s youngest prime minister when she is sworn in as Finland’s premier next week.

The transportation minister was picked by her Social Democratic party to take charge after PM Antii Rinne quit. She will become the head of a women-led coalition government in Finland, which comprises five centre-left partieis, all of which are headed by women.

Marin will be the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is 39 while Ukranian premier Oleksiy Honcharuk is 35.

BBC reports that Marin brushed away questions about her age when speaking to reporters and said,”I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.”

She will be the third female prime minister of the Nordic country. According to Finnish broadcaster YLE, Sanne Marin was raised by a single mother and was the first person in her family to go to university.

