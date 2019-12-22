Sunday, December 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Cuba gets first prime minister in over 40 years

2 hours ago
Cuba gets first prime minister in over 40 years

Cuba’s first prime minister in more than four decades — long-serving tourism minister Manuel Marrero — took office Saturday as the country resurrected a post last held by Fidel Castro.

The appointment of Marrero, 56, as head of government is part of a process of decentralization and generational change from the revolutionary old guard that is aimed at extending and protecting the rule of the Communist Party on the island.

“This proposal was duly approved by the political bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, presenting it to the country’s National Assembly, which unanimously signed off.

Immediately after his presentation, Marrero received a handshake from former president Raul Castro, the leader of the Communist Party.

Marrero served as tourism minister from 2004, late in revolutionary hero Castro’s administration, continuing in the post under Fidel’s brother Raul and the current president, Diaz-Canel.

He began his career in government in 1999 as vice president of the powerful Gaviota Hotel Group belonging to the armed forces, becoming its president a year later — a post he held until 2004.

“Throughout his career… (Marrero) has been characterized by his modesty, honesty, work capacity, political sensitivity and loyalty to the party and the revolution,” Diaz-Canel said.

The new premier “has led the tourism industry in a commendable fashion, which constitutes one of the main lines of development of the national economy,” he added.

The position of prime minister was last held by revolutionary hero Fidel Castro in 1976.

But the post was abolished when Castro transitioned to the presidency, taking over from Osvaldo Dorticos after the country’s constitution was restructured.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cuba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
'India names Manoj Mukund Naravane as new army chief'
‘India names Manoj Mukund Naravane as new army chief’
In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law
In pictures: violence erupts in Delhi over controversial citizenship law
India cancels US meeting over inclusion of pro-Kashmir lawmaker
India cancels US meeting over inclusion of pro-Kashmir lawmaker
India protests spread over 'anti-Muslim' law
India protests spread over ‘anti-Muslim’ law
Five new deaths, including child, in India protests: police
Five new deaths, including child, in India protests: police
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.