Salim Khan: Muslims in India need schools, not mosques

Legendary Bollywood scriptwriter and film producer Salim Khan said that a school should be built on the proposed 5-acre land in Ayodhya, instead of a mosque.

Reacting to the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute on Saturday, Khan, 83, said Muslims in India desperately need schools, not a mosque, according to NDTV. He also welcomed the court judgment, saying that the two virtues of Islam as described by Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) are love and forgiveness.

“So now after the end of this story (Ayodhya dispute), Muslims should adhere to these two virtues and march forward. Mohabbat zahir kariye aur maaf kariye (show love and forgive). Do not rewind, recap such issues now…just move ahead from here,” said Khan.

The father of Bollywood superstars Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz was of the view that in the past couple of decades, Indian society has matured. “The manner in which peace and harmony is being maintained, after the announcement of such a sensitive verdict, is commendable. Let’s accept a very old dispute has been settled. From core of my heart, I welcome the decision.”

Khan continued that Muslims should not discuss the dispute. Instead, they should discuss their basic problems and try to find out solutions. “The reason why I am saying that is we need schools and hospitals… why I am suggesting that is it would be better if we build a college at the alternative 5-acre land, to be provided in Ayodhya for building a mosque. We can offer namaz anywhere, in train, plane or on the floor.

He added that better schools were needed and if India’s 220 million Muslims got a good education, then many of India’s problems would be solved.

