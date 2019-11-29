Indian woman raped, murdered after getting ‘help’ with punctured tyre

A 22-year-old woman’s body was found in in India’s Hyderabad on Thursday. The police believe she was raped and murdered.

The Cyberabad police believe the woman, identified as Priyanka Reddy, was killed near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad. Her charred body was found 25km away.

It is believed that the young woman was raped and murdered by two men who offered to help repair a punctured tyre on her scooter. Sources told IANS that the suspects could be truck drivers.

The police have formed 10 teams for this case.

The owner of a tyre repair shop told the police that a youth brought a scooter to the shop between 9:30pm and 10pm. Priyanka had called sister Bhavya Reddy around 9:45pm and said her vehicle got punctured and somebody offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. Bhavya said her sister told her that she was feeling scared by some truck drivers near her.

Bhavya had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, when Bhavya called her later, the mobile phone was switched off.

The family lodged a missing person complaint with the police at 11pm and the police found Priyanka’s body the following day.

Investigations revealed that Priyanka had left her house in Shamshabad for Kolluru village to work at a veterinary hospital. She returned that evening to the toll plaza, parked her scooter nearby and took a cab to a dermatologist. When she returned around 9pm, she found that the two-wheeler’s tyre had been punctured.

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured to trap the victim.

