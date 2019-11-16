Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Global

Indian fighter jet crashes in Goa

1 hour ago
Indian fighter jet crashes in Goa

Another Indian fighter jet crashed on Saturday afternoon, becoming the latest in a series of crashes reported in the country.

A MiG-29K aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission, India Today quoted Indian Navy sources as saying. Both pilots ejected safely.

The jet was a training version of the fighter jet used by the Indian armed forces.

“The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely,” said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal. He confirmed that no casualties were reported in the crash.

On September 25, an Indian MiG-21 jet crashed near Gwalior. It was also a training aircraft and both pilots also ejected safely.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
India Mig-21
 
