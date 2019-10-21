Women may be allowed to perform Hajj without guardians: report

Saudi Arabia may allow women to perform Hajj without a male guardian, the Arab News reported.

According to a report, the Saudi ministry of Hajj and Umrah is considering various options to issue visit visas for both tourism and Umrah. It is expected to pave the way for women to perform Hajj and Umrah without a male guardian, the report said.

Women are currently required to travel to Saudi Arabia with male guardians to perform pilgrimages.

In 2014, women over the age of 45 were allowed to perform Hajj without a male guardian. However, they are bound to submit a no-objection certificate from their husbands, sons or brothers authorizing them to travel for Hajj with an organized group.