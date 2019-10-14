Trump accuses Kurds of releasing IS prisoners in Syria

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that Kurdish fighters may be releasing imprisoned Islamic State group jihadists to force the United States to remain involved in northeastern Syria.

“Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. ‘Let the USA pay,’ they said…” Trump tweeted, using an alternate acronym for the Islamic State group.

“….Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly.”

The Syrian regime sent troops towards the Turkish border to contain Ankara’s deadly offensive against the Kurds, stepping in for US forces due to begin a controversial withdrawal.

Turkey wants to create a roughly 30-kilometre (20-mile) buffer zone along its border to keep Kurdish forces at bay and also to send back some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it hosts.

The United States and its partners — who spent years fighting the Islamic State group in Syria before deserting them — have condemned the Turkish invasion but their threats of sanctions have failed to stop it.

The chaos in the areas targeted in the six-day-old Turkish assault has already led to the escape of around 800 foreign women and children linked to IS from a Kurdish-run camp, Kurdish authorities said.