Singapore to ban ads on sugary drinks

12 mins ago
 
Photo: AFP

Singapore is to become the first country to ban advertisements that promote drinks with a high amount of sugar content.

The announcement was made by Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Singapore Health and Biomedical Congress, reported The Independent.

Tong referred to the “war on diabetes” in his address, a campaign launched in 2016 by the country’s health ministry to reduce the number of diabetes cases.

In 2018, a report revealed that Singapore consumed an average of 12 teaspoons of sugar every day.

The ministry has decided to introduce graded and colour-coded nutrition labels on drinks high in sugar so that consumers can “make an informed choice and make a conscious choice to choose the healthier product”.

“The SSBs [sugar-sweetened beverages] will be assigned a summary grade based on their nutritional quality,” Mr Tong said.

“The label will be mandatory only for the less healthy SSBs, and we are considering highlighting their sugar content on the label as well to warn consumers of these less healthy and high-sugar-content drinks.”

The ministry carried out a survey to find people’s reactions, and found that most were in favour.

The ban includes ads on all platforms including print, broadcast and online.

It will come into effect by next year.

Researchers at USA’s Emory University found that drinking a large amount of sugary drinks can increase the risk of dying from heart disease.

