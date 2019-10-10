Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi women can now join armed forces: report

October 10, 2019
 
Saudi women can now join armed forces: report
File photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will allow women to serve in the armed forces, according to the Saudi foreign ministry and media.

“Another step to empowerment, #Saudi women to join the army for the first time,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a tweet.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the women can submit their applications in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Asir and Al-Baha.

However, the women married to non-Saudis and having criminal record won’t be considered for the jobs in the armed forces.

According to the al-Arabiya, the Saudi government had allowed the women to join security services last year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Saudi Arabia Women
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Women, Armed Forces, Security Services
 
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia allows unmarried couples to rent hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows unmarried couples to rent hotel rooms
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million: researchers
India-Pakistan nuclear war could kill 100 million: researchers
Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Khan, army chief
Afghan Taliban delegation calls on PM Khan, army chief
Two pilots killed as plane crashes in India's Telangana
Two pilots killed as plane crashes in India’s Telangana
Thousands in bloody protests across Iraq, 31 dead
Thousands in bloody protests across Iraq, 31 dead
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.