Saudi women can now join armed forces: report

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that it will allow women to serve in the armed forces, according to the Saudi foreign ministry and media.

“Another step to empowerment, #Saudi women to join the army for the first time,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a tweet.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the women can submit their applications in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Asir and Al-Baha.

However, the women married to non-Saudis and having criminal record won’t be considered for the jobs in the armed forces.

According to the al-Arabiya, the Saudi government had allowed the women to join security services last year.