Global

Saudi foreign minister denies any ‘mediation’ with Iran

10 mins ago
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir denied on Tuesday that his country was “having any mediation” with Iran.

“With regards to mediation, we are not having any mediation,” the Saudi minister said, when a reporter asked him at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London to comment on reports of Pakistan’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“People come to us with ideas or suggestions and we give them our response. And our response is… here is what Iran needs to do and that’s it,” al-Jubeir said. “We would like to see actions rather than words.”

The remarks by the Saudi minister come days after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that Saudi Arabia and Iran were willing to hold talks to defuse tensions in the Middle East.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited both Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this month. He held meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

“Pakistan decided that it should play a role in defusing tensions as the entire region would be affected if the situation turned ugly,” the foreign minister told reporters in Islamabad on October 16.

Qureshi said the premier’s meetings with the Saudi and Iranian leaders were useful and both the regional powers were willing to hold talks.

