President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on October 23: sources

Turkish president Erdogan and PM Khan hold a joint press conference at the presidential complex in Ankara. File photo: AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day visit on October 23, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, President Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan on an invitation by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his visit, the Turkish president will meet Pakistani civilian and military leadership, the sources said. A high-level dialogue between the leaders of the two countries will also be held.

The development comes amid an ongoing offensive launched by Turkey against the Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria. Pakistan believes that Turkey’s security concerns in the region are “legitimate”.

During a weekly press briefing, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office said that his country appreciates Turkey’s positive role in finding a viable political solution to the conflict in Syria.

“We recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns in the region,” the spokesperson said. “Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism.”