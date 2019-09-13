Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

World’s first malaria vaccine rolled out in parts of Kenya

3 hours ago
 

The world’s first malaria vaccine is being rolled out in parts of Kenya from Friday, reported BBC News.

It will be added to the routine vaccination schedule and more than 300,000 children are expected to receive the vaccine over the next three years.

The vaccine has been 30 years in the making and was already administered in Ghana and Malawi in pilot projects earlier this year.

It works by training the immune system to attack the malaria parasite. A child will need four doses of this vaccine before reaching two years of age. It prevents malaria in four out of 10 cases and has been found to reduce the most severe cases of malaria by a third.

Related: Mosquito tracking app to help government learn more about the disease carriers

Malaria kills one child globally every two minutes. The World Health Organisation reports that more than 400,000 people die globally because of the disease each year, most of them in Africa.

“We still have an incidence of 27% (malaria infection) for children under five,” the director general of Kenya’s health ministry, Wekesa Masasabi, told Reuters.

He added that the vaccine had become a necessity as other measures such as mosquito nets had not helped to eliminate the disease. Clinical trials have already shown the malaria vaccine to be safe and effective.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
kenya malaria
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
malaria, vaccine, malaria deaths, malaria falciparum, Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, WHO, BBC
 
MOST READ
UK's new visa rules bring good news for Pakistani students
UK’s new visa rules bring good news for Pakistani students
31 dead in stampede at Iraqi shrine: ministry
31 dead in stampede at Iraqi shrine: ministry
New iPhones to share limelight as Apple revs up services
New iPhones to share limelight as Apple revs up services
Saudi princess found guilty of ordering bodyguard to hit craftsman
Saudi princess found guilty of ordering bodyguard to hit craftsman
Water discovered for first time in potentially habitable planet
Water discovered for first time in potentially habitable planet
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.