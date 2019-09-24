US Congress alarmed by Kashmir situation, writes letter to UN

The US Congress has reached out to US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft regarding the situation in Kashmir.

The 35 members of the US Congress wrote a letter to Craft on Monday urging her to diffuse tensions between India and Pakistan amid the recent activity in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

“We write out of concern with the recent activity in the Kashmir region, amid increasing tension between the nations of India and Pakistan — both of whom have nuclear capabilities,” the letter states.

Referring to the Indian’s actions in Kashmir, the letter reads, “In late July and early August, India moved 45,000 troops into the Kashmir region and residents’ freedom of movement and communication were suspended in the area.”

Recent reports are now claiming that restrictions in Kashmir have now been lifted.

“We encourage you to use the full weight of the US mission to the UN to encourage India and Pakistan to bilaterally mitigate tensions,” the members wrote.

The letter prompted Craft to take action and provide assistance to diffuse tensions in the region and encourage bilateral discussion between the two countries.

