Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Twelve killed in minibus explosion outside Karbala

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Twelve civilians were killed Friday in a bomb blast on a bus at the northern edge of the Iraqi Shiite holy city of Karbala, medical officials said. 

“Twelve civilians have been killed and five wounded in an explosion on a bus at the main checkpoint for the northern entrance to Karbala,” the city’s health authorities said, adding the victims included women and children.

Security forces arrived quickly to the scene of the attack, which was not immediately claimed.

Attacks have been rare in Karbala in recent years, but sleeper cells of the Islamic State group, which Iraq declared victory against in late 2017, continue to carry out attacks across the country.

On September 10, more than 30 pilgrims were killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a major shrine in Karbala as hundreds of thousands flocked to the city to mark the Shiite holy day of Ashura.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Blast karbala
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karbala, blast, Iraq, explosion, killed,
 
MOST READ
'India must accept responsibility for human rights violations in Kashmir'
‘India must accept responsibility for human rights violations in Kashmir’
Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA
Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA
Screams in the night in India-administered Kashmir
Screams in the night in India-administered Kashmir
Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of event awarding Modi
Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of event awarding Modi
30 civilians killed, 40 injured in official Afghan airstrike
30 civilians killed, 40 injured in official Afghan airstrike
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.