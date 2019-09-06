Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwe president, dies aged 95

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe with an iron fist from 1980 to 2017, has died aged 95, the country’s president announced Friday.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President… Robert Mugabe,” Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

Mugabe “was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Related: Taliban kill at least 10 in ‘horrifying’ Kabul bombing 

The former guerrilla leader swept to power in 1980 elections after a growing insurgency and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table.

He was finally ousted in 2017 when his previously loyal military generals turned against as the country was mired in an economic crisis.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Robert Mugabe zimbabwe
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe, dead, President, elections
 
MOST READ
London to protest humanitarian crisis in Kashmir
London to protest humanitarian crisis in Kashmir
Karachi is still among the world's 10 least liveable cities
Karachi is still among the world’s 10 least liveable cities
30 Indian students booked for waving 'Pakistani flag'
30 Indian students booked for waving ‘Pakistani flag’
BMW X6 painted with the 'world's blackest black' coating
BMW X6 painted with the ‘world’s blackest black’ coating
'Threat similar to World War II looms over world again'
‘Threat similar to World War II looms over world again’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.