Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pre-school panic in Sweden: child brings grenade to class

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A young child sparked panic at his Swedish pre-school when he brought in a grenade he found on a military firing range to show his friends, local officials said Wednesday.

The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday.

A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.

Related: President Trump fires his national security advisor 

Police officers were able to determine it was a “dangerous” grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.

They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralised the ammunition at the scene several hours later.

“We don’t know how bad the damages would have been” if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
grenade swedish
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Swedish, Grenade, preschool, military, police, teachers
 
MOST READ
Karachi is still among the world's 10 least liveable cities
Karachi is still among the world’s 10 least liveable cities
31 dead in stampede at Iraqi shrine: ministry
31 dead in stampede at Iraqi shrine: ministry
New iPhones to share limelight as Apple revs up services
New iPhones to share limelight as Apple revs up services
PM informs Saudi, UAE ministers of Pakistan's concerns over Kashmir
PM informs Saudi, UAE ministers of Pakistan’s concerns over Kashmir
India loses contact with spacecraft trying to land on Moon
India loses contact with spacecraft trying to land on Moon
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.