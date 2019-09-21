Man drowns while proposing to girlfriend underwater

A man died in Tanzania drowned while attempting to propose to his girlfriend underwater, Sky News reported.

According to the report, Steven Weber went underwater with a written note, saying: “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… Everything I love about you, I love more every day!”

Kenesha Antoine, his girlfriend, filmed him underwater and posted the video on Facebook. However, she later posted an update disclosing that Weber never emerged from the ocean.

Sky News reported that the US Department of State also confirmed that a US tourist died in Tanzania.

