Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Iran issues ‘battlefield’ warning as US deploys troops

1 hour ago
 

Iranian missiles are shown at Tehran’s Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum, during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory, in the capital Tehran on September 21, 2019. AFP

Any country that attacks Iran will become the “main battlefield”, the Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday after Washington ordered reinforcements to the Gulf following attacks on Saudi oil installations it blames on Tehran.

Tensions escalated between arch-foes Iran and the United States after last weekend’s attacks on Saudi energy giant Aramco’s Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oilfield halved the kingdom’s oil output.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the strikes but the US says it has concluded the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran and amounted to “an act of war”.

Washington approved the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia at “the kingdom’s request”, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said, noting the forces would be “defensive in nature” and focused on air and missile defence.

But Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran was “ready for any type of scenario”.

“Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead,” he told a news conference in Tehran.

“We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran’s territory. We hope that they don’t make a strategic mistake”, he said, listing past US military “adventures” against Iran.

In Riyadh, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, warned of “appropriate measures” once the source of the strikes on its oil facilities was confirmed.

“We have asked the United Nations to do an investigation and there are also other countries involved in the probe,” he told a press conference.

“When it (the probe) is completed, we will take the appropriate procedures to deal with this aggression,” said Jubeir, without specifying.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Aramco Iran Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Revolutionary Guards, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Aramco
 
MOST READ
Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA
Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA
PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session
PM reaches New York to attend UNGA session
Screams in the night in India-administered Kashmir
Screams in the night in India-administered Kashmir
Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of event awarding Modi
Jameela Jamil, Riz Ahmed pull out of event awarding Modi
30 civilians killed, 40 injured in official Afghan airstrike
30 civilians killed, 40 injured in official Afghan airstrike
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.