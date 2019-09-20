Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
BJP leader suspended after video of him slapping wife went viral

1 min ago
 

File photo: AFP

Azad Singh, the leader of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, was suspended on Friday after a video of him slapping his wife in public went viral, the Hindustan Times reported.

The BJP leader had slapped his wife after a meeting with senior party leader Prakash Javedkar at the BJP’s Delhi office.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from the district president post,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was quoted as saying.

“She first abused me and attacked me so I pushed her in self-defence,” NDTV quoted Singh as saying.

