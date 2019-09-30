30 Indian students booked for waving ‘Pakistani flag’

Thirty students were booked for waving a Pakistani flag at a college in India’s Kerala on Saturday.

They were students at Silver College, Perambra and belong to the Muslim Students Front (MSF). According to India Today, the MSF claims that it was a mistake and their intention was to use the flag of their organisation.

More than 30 students booked for allegedly waving #Pakistan flag in college campus of Kerala. Case has been filed against students from MSF (Muslim Students Front). This incident happened when students were carrying out procession as part of union elections. pic.twitter.com/EbNvBLcjoT — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) August 31, 2019

The Kerala police said the incident occurred on Thursday during the college’s union election campaign. A video of the incident went viral on social media, causing the Perambra police to launch an investigation.

An FIR has been registered against 30 students under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (intent to cause riot) and 149 (offence committed under unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have enquired about the background of the students involved in this, as of now there isn’t anything suspicious or alarming about their past. The students claim that the mistake happened while printing the flag, anyway we are verifying the facts,” the Peramabara CI told India Today.

A representative from the student organisation also told the news outlet that the students did not inspect the flag properly after it was printed. “Our flag has two equal halves of white and green with MSF marked at the white portion. But this flag was out of proportion making it look similar to the Pakistani flag. We cannot even think about using a Pakistani flag,” he said.

