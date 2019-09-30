Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

30 Indian students booked for waving ‘Pakistani flag’

4 hours ago
 

Thirty students were booked for waving a Pakistani flag at a college in India’s Kerala on Saturday.

They were students at Silver College, Perambra and belong to the Muslim Students Front (MSF). According to India Today, the MSF claims that it was a mistake and their intention was to use the flag of their organisation.

The Kerala police said the incident occurred on Thursday during the college’s union election campaign. A video of the incident went viral on social media, causing the Perambra police to launch an investigation.

An FIR has been registered against 30 students under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 153 (intent to cause riot) and 149 (offence committed under unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have enquired about the background of the students involved in this, as of now there isn’t anything suspicious or alarming about their past. The students claim that the mistake happened while printing the flag, anyway we are verifying the facts,” the Peramabara CI told India Today.

A representative from the student organisation also told the news outlet that the students did not inspect the flag properly after it was printed. “Our flag has two equal halves of white and green with MSF marked at the white portion. But this flag was out of proportion making it look similar to the Pakistani flag. We cannot even think about using a Pakistani flag,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
india, pakistan, pakistan flag, kerala, msf, muslim students front,
 
MOST READ
'Threat similar to World War II looms over world again'
‘Threat similar to World War II looms over world again’
30 Indian students booked for waving 'Pakistani flag'
30 Indian students booked for waving ‘Pakistani flag’
AJK PM urges world leaders to help solve Kashmir crisis
AJK PM urges world leaders to help solve Kashmir crisis
'Children among 10,000 plus Kashmiris arrested since August 5'
‘Children among 10,000 plus Kashmiris arrested since August 5’
Palestinian Harvard freshman deported from US over friends' Facebook posts
Palestinian Harvard freshman deported from US over friends’ Facebook posts
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.