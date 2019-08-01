Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

The Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Eidul Azha will be celebrated in the kingdom on August 11, Khaleej Times reported.

Hajj will be performed on Saturday, August 10.

The government of Saudi Arabia has announced Eid holidays from August 11 to August 13.

In Pakistan, Eid holidays will be from August 12 to August 15. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow to see the moon and an announcement will be made accordingly.

