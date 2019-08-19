Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Woman saves partner’s life with a call from 22,500km away

6 hours ago
 

A woman saved her partner’s life from 22,500km away after realizing he was having a stroke.

Madisen Trudell in the US was on the phone with her partner Joseph in Australia’s Brisbane when she noticed something was amiss, according to a story posted in the Daily Mail Australia. She noticed that the 31-year-old was slurring his speech and mixing up his words and quickly called a friend who rushed to be by his side.

Joseph was having a stroke and due to Trudell’s quick thinking, he was saved from major brain damage.

“I kept Joseph on the phone on speaker while I made contact to get him help,” she said. “He seemed frightened and realised something was wrong but didn’t know what it was.”

She managed to contact a friend who called emergency services and rushed to Joseph’s side to stay with him and support him.  He was rushed to hospital to have a clot retrieval procedure, saving his life and avoiding severe neurological damage.

Trudell said it was by chance that she knew what the warning signs were. “I passed by a big sign every day on my way to work warning of the symptoms of stroke and somehow the information just stuck with me,” she said.

