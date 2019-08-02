Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Surgeons remove 526 teeth from boy’s jaw in India

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Saveetha Dental College and Hospital

Doctors have discovered 526 miniature teeth in the mouth of a seven-year-old boy in India after he complained of swelling and pain in his right jaw, reported CNN.

The boy’s parents told doctors he had swelling in his jaw since the age of three but the child never allowed doctors to examine him.

During surgery, a large sac within his lower jaw containing “multiple hard structures” was removed from his mouth. The surgery took between four and five hours.

The sac, weighing 200 grams, was radiographed, revealing 526 “tooth-like structures” varying in size from 1 millimetre to 15mm.

Photo: CNN

Related: Another suspected case of Congo virus surfaces 

The surgery to remove the teeth took place last month, however, the doctors needed time to individually examine each tooth before they could confirm their findings.

According to the doctor, the boy was suffering from a very rare condition known as ‘compound composite odontoma’.

Photo: CNN

The boy was released three days after surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the head of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, Dr Prathiba Ramani, told CNN.

The boy now has a healthy 21 teeth remaining in his mouth.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
