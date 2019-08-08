Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Strong quake hits southwest Turkey

19 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southwestern Turkey on Thursday, according to the US Geological Studies Institute, with reports of collapsed buildings but no serious casualties.

The earthquake was recorded in the province of Denizli near the town of Bozkurt at 1125 GMT, with a depth of around seven kilometres according to Turkish emergency services.

“Some roofs collapsed, there were deep fissures, several houses collapsed,” Bozkurt mayor Birsen Celik told TV station NTV.

“No one was killed. There were no serious injuries,” he added.

Turkey lies on major faultlines and has suffered several quakes in the west and southwest of magnitude 5 and above since the start of the year.

The country is about to mark 20 years since the devastating twin quakes in 1999, both over magnitude-7, that hit a highly populated zone in the northwest, leaving some 20,000 dead.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
earthquake Turkey
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Bozkurt, Turkey, Quake, Earthquake
 
MOST READ
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistan says India can't unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Pakistan says India can’t unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.