HOME > Global

Palestinian Harvard freshman deported from US over friends’ Facebook posts

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

An incoming Harvard freshman was deported after being detained at a Boston airport for hours after immigration officers found social media posts of his friends that were critical of the US.

According to Harvard Crimson student newspaper, Ismail Ajjawi is a 17-year-old Palestinian national who lives in Lebanon. The teen said a US official asked him about his religious practices and searched his laptop and cellphone for five hours before questioning him about his friends’ social media activity.

“After the five hours ended, she called me into a room, and she started screaming at me. She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the US on my friend[s] list,” Ajjawi wrote, according to the Crimson.

Related: Two US mass shootings kill 29, Trump blamed in part

He remarked that he had no business with such posts and that he didn’t like, share or comment on them. He told the officer that he shouldn’t be held responsible for what others post. Ajjawi mentioned that he has “no single post on my timeline discussing politics.”

A spokesperson for Harvard said the university still hopes Ajjawi will be attending classes this fall. Its legal team is helping him fight his case.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
The USA, US, deported, Airport, Harvard, Palestine, student deported, social media, facebook
 
