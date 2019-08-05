Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to express concern over the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and raised their voices against the Indian government’s move to take away the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

India has repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced the move in the Rajya Sabha. The order has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. India has also imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in Indian-Administered Kashmir and suspended internet services. The Indian authorities have banned the movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

“There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” reads an Indian government order. However, it says there is “no curfew in place”.

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed in the area and former chief ministers and pro-India leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest.

Amidst the chaos, Pakistani celebrities such as Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Feroze Khan and others raised their concerns over the ongoing situation. They took to social media to condemn New Delhi’s actions.

It all started with Pakistani actor Abbasi, who urged Pakistani celebrities to talk about Kashmir. He requested his fellow artists to use their platforms to speak up against India’s recent human rights violations in Kashmir.

(1/3) I appeal to all Pakistani artists, especially those with the most following on social media, ask urselves with utmost sincerity tht why do u not raise a voice for KASHMIR? Is it bcz u genuinely think it won’t make a difference? Or…. #KashmirUnderThreat — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 4, 2019

Following his tweet, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan also expressed her dismay at the situation. Soon after, Hareem Farooq shared her opinion on the matter and Abbasi was quick to thank her.

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 5, 2019

Why is the world quite?!?! How come this brutality in kashmir is being ignored?!? Have we lost all humanity!!!?! Its time to raise our voices!! Its time to stand with kashmir! Its time to end this brutality and injustice!#KashmirBleeds #KashmirNeedsAttention — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 4, 2019

Mawra Hocane, Armeena Khan, Veena Malik, Feroz Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and many other celebrities took to Twitter to raise their voice as well.

Where is UNHRC?

It’s inhumane. #Kashmir

Do we live in such dark times ?Countless conventions to protect human lives? What about all the rights & rules we are taught in the books? Do they mean anything? #SaveLivesinKashmir #KashmirBleed @UN @UNICEF_Pakistan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) August 4, 2019

There are only people and there is only humanity. Flags, borders, power are a game for the elites and where ordinary people die. Politicians and their children don’t go to war. We must all take a stand against this crime against humanity. It is time to stand with #Kashmir. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) August 4, 2019

The use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is in clear violation of the Geneva Convention. There is no justification for it whatsoever. These are simple war crimes – the world has to wake up and put a stop to these atrocities NOW! #SaveKashmirSOS #KashmirBleedsUNSleeps #KashmirGenocide — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 4, 2019

The use of cluster bombs in Kashmir is in clear violation of the Geneva Convention. There is no justification for it whatsoever. These are simple war crimes – the world has to wake up and put a stop to these atrocities NOW! #SaveKashmirSOS #KashmirBleeds — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 4, 2019

Let’s not let this become another “#PrayForKashmir” when it’s too late. Let’s be loud enough so it doesn’t Happen… or atleast Try. #KashmirUnderThreat #BetterSafeThanSorry https://t.co/eaG2dr3aAS — Kubra Khan Official (@KubraMKhan) August 4, 2019

#IStandWithKashmir

Speak up and stop the madness. Stop killing innocent people#kashmir https://t.co/AwzpGyPPVB — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) August 5, 2019

Praying for Kashmir and all its people….its been far too long. This crisis needs to be resolved NOW! #KashmirUnderThreat — manshapasha (@manshapasha) August 4, 2019

Why the hell is the world not opening its eyes to what’s happening in #kashmir! #kashmirbleeds and no major news channel is talking about it. wby isn’t the UN talking about the brutality?? #SaveKashmirSOS — Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan) August 4, 2019

Shaan went after the government in New Delhi and took a dig at PM Modi.

Bathing in Ganges will not wash away , the blood of the martyrs of Kashmir. #kashmirbleeds . pic.twitter.com/z2XYOBAbPF — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) August 4, 2019

Earlier this week, the Indian army used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control in violation of international laws.

The latest tensions started in the last 10 days after New Delhi deployed thousands of additional troops in the area. A security source told AFP a further 70,000 had been deployed, which is believed to be an unprecedented level.

The government has introduced other security measures over terror threat claims — including a call to stock up food and fuel.

