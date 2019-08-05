Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir

42 mins ago
 

Pakistani celebrities took to Twitter to express concern over the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and raised their voices against the Indian government’s move to take away the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

India has repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced the move in the Rajya Sabha. The order has been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. India has also imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in Indian-Administered Kashmir and suspended internet services. The Indian authorities have banned the movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

“There shall be no movement of public. All educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required,” reads an Indian government order. However, it says there is “no curfew in place”.

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed in the area and former chief ministers and pro-India leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest.

Related: Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status 

Amidst the chaos, Pakistani celebrities such as Mawra Hocane, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Feroze Khan and others raised their concerns over the ongoing situation. They took to social media to condemn New Delhi’s actions.

It all started with Pakistani actor Abbasi, who urged Pakistani celebrities to talk about Kashmir. He requested his fellow artists to use their platforms to speak up against India’s recent human rights violations in Kashmir.

Following his tweet, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan also expressed her dismay at the situation. Soon after, Hareem Farooq shared her opinion on the matter and Abbasi was quick to thank her.

Mawra Hocane, Armeena Khan, Veena Malik, Feroz Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and many other celebrities took to Twitter to raise their voice as well.

 

Shaan went after the government in New Delhi and took a dig at PM Modi.

Related: Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Earlier this week, the Indian army used cluster bombs to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control in violation of international laws.

The latest tensions started in the last 10 days after New Delhi deployed thousands of additional troops in the area. A security source told AFP a further 70,000 had been deployed, which is believed to be an unprecedented level.

The government has introduced other security measures over terror threat claims — including a call to stock up food and fuel.

