Pakistan suspends ‘Dosti’ bus service with India

Pakistan suspended on Friday the ‘Dosti (friendship)’ bus service between Lahore and Delhi, amid a deepening row with New Delhi over Kashmir’s annexation.

India stripped Kashmir of its special status in the constitution on Monday and brought the region under its direct rule, angering Pakistan which has a competing claim to the Muslim-majority state.

“In line with the decisions of NSC (National Security Committee), Pak-India bus service is suspended,” Pakistan Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said in a tweet.

The bus service was inaugurated by late Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999. Its suspension follows Islamabad’s discontinuation of Samjhauta and Thar Express train services between the two countries.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India, in a tit-for-tat move over New Delhi’s annexation of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since their independence from the British in 1947.

The two countries have fought two of the three wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

