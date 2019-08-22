Pakistan-India war will impact the whole world

With tensions soaring high between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours seems unlikely to remain limited to the region. It will affect the entire world.

A federal minister and close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned of it Thursday.

“The world is concerned as it should be,” said Fawad Chaudhry, federal minister for science and technology, on SAMAA TV show ‘Awaaz’.

His remarks came hours after PM Khan warned New Delhi that Pakistan would be forced to respond in case of an Indian attack.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Pakistan premier expressed concerns that India might stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir in an attempt to justify military action against Pakistan.

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen,” Khan had said.

Chaudhry maintained that Pakistan does not want war with India. “We want peace,” he said.

Related: India may stage ‘false flag operation’ in Kashmir: PM Khan

But he noted that nations have to fight to safeguard their honour when wars are imposed on them.

“Pakistan’s army and the nation both are ready,” said an unfazed Chaudhry.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against the Indian occupation has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Amjad Shoaib, a former lieutenant general, believes that Pakistan will not initiate hostilities.

He, however, said the nation and its army consider every inch of their land sacred and any Indian adventure would be responded with force.

“India will not be able to save itself from destruction if the two countries go to war,” Shoaib said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.