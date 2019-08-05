Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti arrested in Srinagar: reports

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the two former chief ministers of Indian-administered Kashmir, have been arrested in Srinagar, The Hindu reported Monday.

Quoting sources, The Hindu reported that some other leaders were also also arrested. However, no further details were shared.

The arrests come hours after India repealed articles 35A and 370 from its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Indian-administered Kashmir.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allows the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region. It also granted the assembly the power to restrict the rights of anyone who wasn’t a permanent resident.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to the area. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own Constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.