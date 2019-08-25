Modi receives a royal welcome in UAE, Bahrain

After receiving the UAE’s highest civilian award, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Bahrain on Saturday where he was greeted at the airport by the country’s prime minister.

Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the prime minister, was at the airport in Manama to greet the premier. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, this is the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Bahrain.

During his visit, PM Modi was extended a ceremonial welcome at the Al Gudaibiya Palace and later conferred the Kind Hamad Order of the Renaissance.

He also met King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other senior officials. The premier also addressed an event at the Bahrain National Stadium for the Indian community in Bahrain. According to the ministry, there were 15,000 people at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian prime minister was given the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian award.

On August 14, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, of which both the UAE and Bahrain are members, issued a statement calling India’s denial of religious rights to the people in Kashmir an “affront to Muslims across the world”.

The statement said, “The OIC General Secretariat has learnt with concern the reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown even on the auspicious occasion of Eid, denying Eid congregations and preventing Kashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals.”

It called the Denial of religious rights “a serious violation of international human rights law” and urged Indian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims.

It also called on the international community, including the UN, to increase efforts for a negotiated settlement of the dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan has been urging the international community to take cognizance of the human rights violations in Kashmir, India’s only Muslim state.

It is unclear whether the issue of Kashmir was raised during the Indian prime minister’s trip to either country.

