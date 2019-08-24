McDonald’s faces boycott for serving halal meat in India

After food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald’s is now facing major backlash from Indian Twitterati for serving Halal meat to its customers.

It all started with a Twitter user asking McDonald’s India whether its restaurants are Halal certified.

@mcdonaldsindia Is McDonald’s in India halal certified? — hibailyas (@hibailyas89) August 22, 2019

“The meat that we use across our restaurants is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified,” it replied. It added that all its restaurants are Halal-certified.

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2) — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

‘Halal’ is the Islamic way of slaughtering animals. It can only be carried out by Muslims. ‘Jhatka’, on the other hand, is meat from an animal killed instantaneously with an electric shock. Many Twitter users said Jhatka meat is in line with Hindu and Sikh beliefs.

The tweet ruffled a lot of feathers online with #boycottmcdonalds trending on Twitter in India.

Go To Hell, then. We Hindus only have JHATKA MEAT, Will educate others as well to not have any Non Veg Food From your chain. If you not want to end up like ZOMATO, ensure that JHATKA MEAT is served. Else, embrace for Financial Loss. https://t.co/ySGeo7Cxec — ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (@HasdaaPunjab) August 23, 2019

Why don’t you open separate outlets for discerning 0.1% peaceful clientele in each city ? Let’s see if you can keep this open even for a day…why you expect majority of your clients to suffer halal? — ravinder.k.malhotra🇮🇳 (@marquee58) August 23, 2019

Immediately #boycottmcdonalds , u have prooved food has religion. — suyash kumar (@suyashk0939) August 23, 2019

Wow I didn’t knew that you are an Islamic Foodchain franchise.😏 I will never eat from this restaurant which serves food gone through Islamic practices. You won’t survive a day in India by catering only to 15% Muslims.😌#boycottmcdonaldshttps://t.co/A01BBfKAIz — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) August 23, 2019

Many questioned why McDonald’s serves Halal meat in India where 80% of the population are non-Muslims. A debate also ensued regarding Halal and Jhatka meat being served in Indian restaurants.

Thanks for the info what about jhatka meat which we Hindus eat either start serving or we ain’t gonna come to ur outlets ever #boycottmcdonalds — nitin shetty (@nitingshetty) August 23, 2019

Ok, say bye to all your Hindu and Sikh customers. Halal is most cruel way if hurting and killing an animal. No Hindu or Sikh will approve that cruelty towards animals. #BoycottMcDonalds #SayNoToHalal https://t.co/bFxmoAFBcW — Truth Speaks (@TPrasadSpeaks) August 23, 2019

Why serve Halaal meat in a country where more than 80% are non Muslims! #BoycottMcDonalds — Nationalist Indian (@kdg_81) August 23, 2019

This is a Blatant and Intentional Assault on Hindu Beliefs. India is 80% Hindu, and there 4% Jain, Sikhs & Buddhists in addition to it. But, McDonalds had betrayed all these 84% people just to appease the 14% Muslims. It’s time People of all Indian Religions #BoycottMcDonalds. https://t.co/bboEgceDeG — Rajan V M | राजन | ராஜன் 🇮🇳 (@OnlineRajan__) August 23, 2019

But several netizens also came out in support of the food chain.

Meat is meat….an animal is sacrificed to satisfy uo appetite whether it’s halal or non halal..even if it is not halal ,that poor creature still suffers n bears d pain of being killed so u should stop uoself calling hindu n overreacting on such petty issues #boycottmcdonalds — monika jain (@jainmonika444) August 23, 2019

#boycottmcdonalds

Really people ? This is what u want to trend? Kfc and mac does not sell beef or pork respecting religious sentiments. Lets not make an issue out of everything. Does it matter to a meat eating hindu how the meat is cut. Grow up! — Jai Hind (@AnitaNa10941440) August 23, 2019

In a similar incident, Zomato faced flak after it said that food doesn’t have any religion while responding to a customer who declined to accept an order delivered by a Muslim delivery person.

